HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced that a vehicle collision has closed South Beretania Street.

The collision has closed two lanes on South Beretania Street between Punchbowl and Richards streets.

C+C said that there is currently an investigation being done.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes at this time.