HONOLULU (KHON2) — Effective immediately, athletes from Russia and Belarus are no longer allowed to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah, and the two events taking place in Utah and Kona, Hawaii.

“The IRONMAN Group stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, our athletes, and their community, and condemns the actions dictated by Russian leadership during this deeply troubling international crisis,” the announcement on Wednesday said.

The triathlon scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 17 has also been cancelled.

“Furthermore, all Russian and Belarusian professional athletes will be ineligible to race at any 2022 IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon events, including this weekend’s IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai triathlon,” according to the announcement.

No age group participants will be allowed to compete under the Russian or Belarusian flag at any IRONMAN or IRONMAN 70.3 events for the rest of 2022. The bans are in line with the with the recommendation by the International Olympic Committee and World Triathlon.

“While we recognize the difficult situation created for Russian and Belarusian athletes by these steps, we believe these are necessary to protect the integrity of our events,” The IRONMAN Group said in a statement.

IRONMAN is offering assistance to athletes residing in Ukraine.