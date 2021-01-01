Rush to buy sashimi, other New Year’s Eve essentials as people prepare for smaller celebrations

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Professional fireworks displays and large gatherings may be prohibited this New Year’s Eve, but that did not stop people from rushing to stores and shops for sashimi and other holiday grinds for their pared-down celebrations.

The line to get into Don Quijote on Kaheka Street wrapped around the corner and down the block. Ken Escerpeso and his family stopped by to get some essentials.

“We bought a lot of Japanese stuff for New Year’s. It’s been a family tradition — the mochi and soba and all that,” Escerpeso explained.

Kyungs Seafood was also bustling less than a mile away.

Owner Kyung Cha was busy slicing sashimi with a row of orders written on Post-Its still waiting to be filled.

Cha said, this year was even busier than last year as she picked up a row of perfectly sliced sashimi with her knife and added it to a serving tray.

“I never go home last night, never sleep, all the orders,” Cha said, fanning herself and surveying the line in her shop that stretched out the door. “Okay, who’s next?”

Honolulu resident Art Goya said, the evening would not be complete without sashimi as he held a platter of salmon and ahi. He said, he planned to celebrate at his parents house this year.

“I probably would have went out with a bunch of friends, a bunch of people, but because of social limiting you can only hang out with five people,” Goya said. “It’s New Year’s so got to get some sashimi and end it on a good note.”

Tainioka’s in Waipahu was also busy. Take-out orders were stacked on shelves and lined up ready for pick up. Anyone who did not preorder left empty-handed.

“The retail side is closed,” one employee explained to a woman who showed up hoping to put in an order.

Tanioka’s owner Justin Tanioka said, they did things differently this year to help keep their workers and customers safe.

“Usually, every year, we have the long line outside and people lined up, but this year, we took a step back and did pick up only for customers that called in early. We wanted to make sure they all got their food. As you can see we got a lot of pick-up orders. It’s all ready to go. With COVID and everything we didn’t want to have too big of a crowd outside this year,” Tanioka explained.

“We are so grateful to our customers,” he said. “They’ve been so loyal to us. We look forward to 2021.”