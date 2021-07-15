Rural hospitals across Hawaii set to receive $2.5m in federal funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hospitals with fewer than 50 beds and critical access hospitals have seen the burden of administering healthcare amid a pandemic first hand. Now, with the help of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, over $2.5 million are heading to ten Hawaii hospitals that serve rural communities.

“Families in rural areas across Hawaii rely on local hospitals to get the health care they need in their own communities,” said Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new federal funding will support rural hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic and help more people access COVID-19 testing and other resources close to home to keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy.”

The new federal funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP).

It will go to the following small rural hospitals: