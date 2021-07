HONOLULU (KHON2) — Airfield repairs will happen at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) beginning Monday, Aug. 2, to Friday, Aug. 6, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division.

Repairs will take place within the area of Runway 4R-22L.

Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 8 a.m.

There may be increased arrival air traffic above the Ewa plains during this time.