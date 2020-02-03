“Running for Travis” at Surf City Marathon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was an incredible showing of love and Aloha on Feb. 2 in Huntington Beach, California in honor of Dr. Travis Lau.

About runners from Hawaii gathered to run in his honor in the Surf City Marathon.

Lau, along with two others, were killed in a horrible Kakaako pedestrian accident that happened in 2019.

At the time of the accident, Lau was training for last year’s race.

On Feb. 2, all the Hawaii contingents wore shirts that read “Running for Travis.”

“Sixty people from Hawaii and two from Boston flew in for this, and, it’s surreal to me because this is — it’s like we’re keeping him alive, we’re keeping his spirit alive. It’s like he’s in all of us,” said widow Melissa Law. “It was so surreal, and it feels very special that they care about our message and that they care about our cause. These are fellow runners and Travis is someone that was taken so unexpectedly.”

Melissa, who has run many marathons herself, says that it makes her sad that people cannot safely bike, or ride or walk or catch the bus, without the fear of getting hit by an impaired driver.