HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the first restaurants to open in Oahu’s second city announced that they are closing next week.

Ruby Tuesday in Kapolei will be serving its last on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the restaurant’s CEO and owner, the lease was coming up and the business decided to consolidate resources as operational expenses are increasing and staffing continues to become an issue.

CEO and owner of Ruby Tuesday, Rick Nakashima said, “To open up every table, and have cooks in the back and servers up front, and a bartender, and a garden bar attendant and a hostess, it feels impossible right now.”

Nakashima said that employees are offered other positions at the other restaurant locations.

Along with Ruby Tuesday, Outback Steakhouse in Hawaii Kai has also announced that they are closing on Sunday, Feb. 26.