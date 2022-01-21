Ruby Princess is 2nd cruise ship to arrive in Honolulu since start of COVID

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ruby Princess cruise ship arrived in Honolulu on Friday, Jan. 21, becoming the second ship with passengers in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), the ship brought along over 2,000 passengers and crew members combined. However, state officials confirmed more than one positive COVID case was identified on board.

While officials did not disclose exactly how many tested positive for the coronavirus at this time, those who have are being isolated and cared for on the ship.

HDOT reported the ship anchored at Pier 2B Friday morning. Its arrival follows the appearance of the Grand Princess, which also arrived in Honolulu on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The Grand Princess was the first passenger-filled cruise ship to journey to the islands since COVID-19 started. A total of 1,188 passengers and 915 crew members were on board. It arrived the morning of Jan. 9 and left at 11 p.m. the same day.