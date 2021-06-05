Rubbish fire in downtown Honolulu extinguished

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a fire in the basement of a building on Bishop Street in downtown Honolulu.

It happened at 2:53 a.m. on June 5, 2021.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it was a rubbish fire.

The fire was contained to a 20-feet by 10-feet area in the crawlspace of the basement.

Fire crews extinguished the fire in about an hour.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The estimated fire damage costs to the building and contents is $20,000.