HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire in Aiea is sending black smoke into the sky.

Honolulu police said its a rubbish fire near a bike path behind Homeworlds.

No structures have been affected at the moment, and there are no reported injuries.

There are no current road closures.

This story will be updated.