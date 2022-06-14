HONOLULU (KHON2) – One runway called the 4R, will be closed temporarily at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu for rubber removal work, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily starting on Tuesday, June 14 through Friday, June 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The rubber removal is needed in order for the airport to have its certification.

HDOT said planes will use Runway 8L which will cause more noise in the Ewa area during the removal process.