HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the Royal Lahaina Resort, employees are doing everything they can to make guests feel at home.

That includes hosting a labor day barbeque for everyone.

The Royal Lahaina was the first hotel to open its doors to displaced residents after the devastating wildfires.

This Labor Day festivities included shave ice, hot dogs and pool activities for the kids.

Residents said, it was a nice way to take their minds off things, even if just for a little while.

“The sound of the kids playing, splashing in the pool and laughing, that’s just music to my ears,” said Michael Madden, one of the affected Lahaina residents. “It’s a normal day here. Labor Day, let’s enjoy it while we can.”

Kelsie Hayase, another affected Lahaina resident in attendance at the BBQ said, “It’s very good, my kids, for me as a mom it’s really nice to see my kids happy again and see that smile on their faces.”

“It means a lot to me,” said Yvette Kitagawa, Royal Hawaiian Lahaina’s Director of Rooms. “It’s a sense of community which is what we stand for and we just want to make sure everybody is having a great day and just forgetting what’s going on on the outside of this property.”

The Royal Lahaina Resort continues to provide daily activities for adults and kids, including live music and movie nights under the stars.