Royal Hawaiian Center offers three hours of free parking to support dine-in restaurants

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Many dine-in restaurants have already resumed operations since Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s new tiered order. In a show of support, the Royal Hawaiian Center is offering three hours of free parking to patrons who purchase from the center’s establishments and show validation.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Royal Hawaiian Center announced the reopening of dine-in services at restaurants like Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar, Island Vintage Coffee, Noi Thai Cuisine, Cheesecake Factory, Restaurant Suntory and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

The center highly encourages restaurant goers to make reservations and asks customers to keep in mind the required capacity reduction as indicated by Mayor Caldwell’s emergency order.

Currently, restaurants are allowed to offer dine-in services at 50% capacity and patrons must provide their names, phone numbers and home address prior to dining in order to help with contact tracing efforts.

Royal Hawaiian Center says it will continue to offer three hours of free parking through the end of the year to encourage the public to visit the center’s dine-in establishments.

For more information about Royal Hawaiian Center’s restaurant operations, including available pickup and delivery options, please visit the Royal Hawaiian Center website.

Latest Stories on KHON2