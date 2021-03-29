Royal Hawaiian Center kicks off spring with Girl’s Day celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Royal Hawaiian Center kicked off spring with a Girl’s Day Celebration that began on Sunday, Mar. 5. Girl-centered family friendly activities and promotions are being offered throughout the month. 

Guests are invited to take photos with some of their favorite fairytale characters courtesy of Storybook Entertainment Hawaii.

Princesses, heroines, and other popular personalities will be found throughout the Center in seasonally decorated windows.

The next Spring Storybook Strolls will be held on Sunday, Mar. 28 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m.

