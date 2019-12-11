Royal Hawaiian Center announces plans for Waikiki Food Hall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Royal Hawaiian Center, Waikki’s premier shopping and dining destination, announces plans for the addition of its latest dining concept, Waikiki Food Hall, which will feature eight different restaurant concepts, each with its own unique character and menu.

“Food halls have become one of the hottest trends in retail, so we are eager to introduce our Waikīkī Food Hall and its wide array of eateries to the Royal Hawaiian Center,” said Marleen Akau, Royal Hawaiian Center Vice President, General Manager. “There will be something for everyone – from steaks and burgers to smoothies and desserts, as well as a bar specializing in craft beers and cocktails. Diners will also be delighted with the atmosphere and design, which is inspired by the vibrant colors of our island home.”

Royal Hawaiian Center’s Waikiki Food Hall brings together a collection of eight restaurants, in one convenient location. Restaurants include:

Milk – The soft-serve ice cream shop will feature exclusive Hawaiian tropical fruit flavors.

JTRRD Café – The shop’s fruit and superfood smoothies have been described as works of art.

Meataly Boys – This restaurant will feature quality steaks, whole roasted chicken and other Hawaii-grown meats.

Pork Tamago Onigiri – Specializes in made-to-order musubi with a variety of fillings.

Five Star Shrimp – Specializes in Hawaiian garlic shrimp dishes.

Honolulu Burger Co. – The latest location for handcrafted burgers made from free-range, grass-feed beef and locally grown produce.

Surfer’s Café – A new concept serving coffee drinks in a surf and beach theme; surf theme craft items by local artist.

Tap Bar – A casual island bar serving Hawaiian local craft beers and artisanal cocktails.

The new dining destination is scheduled to open its doors in Spring 2020.