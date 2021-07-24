Roy Disney’s Pyewacket wins Barn Door Trophy in the 2021 Transpac Race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The winner of the Transpac Race was Roy Disney on the Pyewackett 70.

This was Disney’s 25th time sailing in the Transpac and his fastest record yet, at five days, 16 hours 53 minutes and 20 seconds.

The Pyewackett passed the Diamond Head finish line at around 3 a.m. Friday, July 23.

The crew earned the Barn Door Trophy.

It was among dozens of yachts take part in the race that starts off in San Pedro, California.

That’s the second fastest time for a mono-hull in the race, just 5.5 hours short of the 2019 record set by the yacht Commanche.