HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-inch watermain break at the end of Malumalu Place in Ahuimanu on Oahu is being worked on, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

The water pressure in the area may be low or there may be no water at all.

Residents are asked to conserve water to cooking and so the reservoirs don’t drain out.

There are roving water wagons serving the area.

You can call 808-748-5000, then press option 1 to ask for the roving water wagon.