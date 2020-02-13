Roving Robbie: Local boy stars in Marvel’s Hero Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Marvel fans, listen up!

Superheroes are taking over Disney+. One of those heroes include a local boy from Oahu.

Robbie will be featured in Marvel Entertainment’s first non-scripted reality series.

The 12-year-old will be recognized by “Marvel’s Hero Project” for his efforts to raise awareness and educate children on the importance of National Parks and protecting them.

Robbie’s passion for preserving National Parks all started when he learned that the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument was being threatened by changes to a Federal law.

Robbie sparked the creation of “Kids Speak for Parks,” which aims to educate children on the importance of National Parks. He raises awareness through speaking engagements at local schools and with national organizations such as Patagonia and the Captain Planet Foundation.

That’s not all! This super kid has also helped develop virtual-reality based curriculum for schools across the nation so that students can experience the beauty of National Parks.

He has been actively participating in beach cleanups and conferences since the early age of two.

Robbie “Marvel’s Hero Project” episode will premiere on Disney+ on Friday and will remain on the streaming platform.

The Hawaii Theater will also host a free event on Friday and they’ll screen Robbie’s episode as well. The event starts at 5 p.m. and the episode premiere will be at 6 p.m.