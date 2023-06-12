HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tastebuds should be prepared for the third location of MangoMango Dessert opening along Kapahulu Avenue at the Wong Leong Building.

This popular Hong-Kong-inspired dessert location plans to open Wed. June 21 with seating for 35.

From Wed. June 21 through Sun. June 25 customers will get one free drink with a purchase of select desserts in celebration of this new location.

With our Kapahulu location we look forward to serving new guests that may not have previously tried MangoMango Dessert as well as provide an option for our loyal East Oahu customers” Tina Wang, Hawaii-exclusive franchise owner of MangoMango Dessert

Wang says some items on the menu will be exclusive to this new location, “giving our loyal MangoMango Dessert fans a reason to come out to visit our Kapahulu shop.”

Other Hawaii MangoMango Dessert sister locations are at Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Center.

Exclusive items at Kapahulu include:

Ube Bubble Milk Tea

Avocado Cheese Foam Tea

Créme Brûlée Mille Crepe Cake

Double Egg Custard

Mango Panna Cotta

Violet Lavender Milk Tea

Yogurt Freeze with Mango Popping Boba

This eatery has desserts such as tea, ice cream, crepes and waffles.

Popular teas at MangoMango Dessert are the famous Coconut Mango Smoothie-o, Mixed Fruit Jasmine Tea and Snow White Strawberry Smoothie.

Their most popular desserts to eat are the Mango Mille Crepe Cake, Mango Juice Sago & Pomelo that’s served with mango ice cream, and the Ube Soup with Sago and Rice Balls, according to a press release.

MangoMango Dessert can be found in over 30 locations in 12 states across the U.S.