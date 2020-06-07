Roughly 10,000 in Honolulu unite, resolves to be heard in Black Lives Matter movement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After Friday’s peaceful protest, thousands more showed up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest seeks change and justice for George Floyd and so many others before him.

The protest began at Ala Moana Park. The crowd gathered in the midday heat, bearing signs expressing anger and frustration over the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed after he was arrested by police in Minneapolis in late May.

Floyd’s murder was captured on video as an officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. In the video you can hear Floyd call out, “I can’t breathe” over and over.

His plea for help ignored.

On Saturday, June 6, protesters resolved to be heard.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Thousands attend Black Lives Matter protest from Ala Moana Beach Park to Hawaii State Capitol

“I’m a black woman. I can’t afford to be silent and I need to use my voice and amplify my experiences to spread awareness,” said protester Bree-Latifah Pettway-Dela Cruz. “I want to see black lives valued. I want our voices to be heard. I want the police to own up to what they’re doing.”

The crowd made its way along the one and a half-mile route to the State Capitol. It was lead by the youth organizers of the protest. There were no boarded-up windows, no businesses shuddered. It was a peaceful march.

Supporters of every race and age came together for one purpose.

“That everyone gets treated the same and black people don’t get hurt by police,” said protester Tiger Lily Edwards.

Roughly 10,000 strong flooded into the State Capitol filling the rotunda and spilling out onto the lawn and beyond.

The passion and emotion was raw and undeniable.

“Today I am marching for my mom,” said protester Breyahna King as tears rolled down her cheeks. “My mom was scared for me to come out here. I am marching for my mother, who’s a black woman, who worries for her black son, who worries for her black daughter. I am marching so no other black mother needs to worry about their black child.”

Another protest is scheduled to take place on the west side of the island on Sunday, June 7.

THE LATEST ON KHON2