HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Malia Kekai has been named the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works on Hawai’i Island.

Mayor Roth announced that Kekai will begin serving immediately.

“We’re excited to bring Malia on as Deputy of our Department of Public Works as we continue to strive towards a thriving Hawaiʻi Island,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

Kekai was born and raised on Maui. She graduated from Maui High School and attended the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and Hawaiian Studies.

She then went on to Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, CA where she earned a Juris Doctorate.

“She has proven herself a vital asset to our Corporation Counsel; and we know she will continue to bring a balanced, thoughtful and, most importantly, local perspective to her new position in Public Works,” added Roth.

Kekai has worked for Hawai’i County since 2016 as Deputy Corporation Counsel where she became familiar with Hawai’i County affairs and went on to advise numerous departments, boards and commissions.