Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai to host Ducky Dash fundraiser virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai is getting creative with its annual Ducky Dash fundraiser this year. The event, which raises scholarship money for students, is expected to be held virtually on Feb. 13 at 12 p.m.

Before the pandemic, the Ducky Dash featured food vendors, live entertainment and an array of games at the Hawaii Kai Town Center. Event organizers say this year’s virtual event will offer its own entertainment with a virtual performance from guests like Henry Kapono.

Participants can also adopt rubber ducks for the big race, says the Rotary Club. Winners will be chosen based on how they perform in a virtual simulated race. Among the prizes to be won is a four night stay in the California Hotel in Las Vegas.

All proceeds are expected to go toward providing scholarships for local students and helping students pay for school-related expenses such as laptops, textbooks and other supplies they may need.

