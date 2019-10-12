Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai hosts Ducky Dash fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai held their Ducky Dash fundraiser at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.

There was food, entertainment, and of course a rubber ducky race.

Funds raised go to projects for the Rotary Club which include scholarships and community service projects.

The emcee was Kimo Kahoano. Entertainment included Hoku award-winning singer/songwriter Blayne Asing and Hoku award-winning and Grammy nominated musician Henry Kapono.