Rooster is looking to be adopted at the Hawaii Island Humane Society. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rooster has been with the Hawaii Island Humane Society for 212 days. The 1-year-old pup was picked up as a stray in January and spent two months in Animal Control before being transferred to the HIHS in March.

Rooster has been overlooked for so long and is ready to find his forever home.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He’s active, loves the water and knows the rules of playing fetch. He might even be the perfect teammate you’re looking for in beach football.

“Because he has been with us for so long, we make sure that Rooster gets lots of time out of his kennel. He has become a fan favorite of our Field Trips for Shelter Dogs program, which is how we discovered his love for the water,” said HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson. “He’s a natural! He loves to swim and splash in the waves.”

Rooster would make a great match for anyone who has an active lifestyle and is looking for an athletic but polite dog who’s willing to join your adventures. Click here to adopt him.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

His adoption fee is $85, but if you would like to donate, email adopt@hihs.org.

