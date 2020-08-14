Roosevelt High School employee tests positive for COVID-19, admin changes distance learning start date

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee with Roosevelt High School tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made in a letter to parents and guardians by high school principal Sean Wong. He said that the school’s administration was notified about the confirmed case on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

He adds that faculty and staff were immediately notified, and that any impacted areas were professionally cleaned and sanitized for reopening.

As a precaution, Wong says that they will start full distance learning on Monday, Aug. 17, instead of the previously announced date, which was Aug. 24.

