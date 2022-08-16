HONOLULU (KHON2) — House of Dragon Chop Suey is currently closed after the Hawaii Department of Health gave them a red placard on Aug. 10 due to a rodent infestation.

The Pearl City restaurant must remain closed until DOH does a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

DOH reported multiple complaint inspections since March. Their inspector noted critical violations, including the presence of rodents and contamination of food from rodents.

Then on Aug. 10, a follow-up inspection revealed the same violations. The next inspection is pending notification by the establishment.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here to review all food inspection reports.