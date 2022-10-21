HONOLULU (KHON2) — A birthday isn’t complete without a monk seal crashing the party.

Jennifer Alshemary, the owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on a beach in Ewa for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.

The clients were on their fourth course when Rocky joined the party.

Alshemary, Oasis Picnics owner said, “So then we watched as she just continued into the picnic, she actually ultimately nestled all the way up into the front of the picnic, moves around and throws the pillows around, settles in on one of the pillows and just starts relaxing.”

Alshemary left her things at the beach overnight until Rocky left the next day.