HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, July 12’s Wags ‘n Whiskers segment, KHON2.com has the perfect dog for an active family.

Meet “Rocky Road”. He is a one-year-old whippet/ bull terrier mix.

A photo shows Rocky Road on Wednesday, July 12. He lives on Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi and is available for adoption. (Photo/Kauaʻi Humane Society)

He’s got lots of energy and would need to go on daily walks, hikes or runs.

He also gets very excited around other dogs and can play a little rough sometimes; so, he needs a pet sibling that can match his vibe.

Rocky Road has been at the Kauaʻi Humane Society for 108 days.

He’s currently in a foster home, and he’s a very sweet boy who listens well and loves to snuggle.

If you’re a Kauaʻi resident who’d like to give Rocky Road a home, then his adoption will be sponsored.