Rocks in pipe causes sanitary sewer overflow in Hawai’i Loa Ridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Department of Environmental Services (ENV) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow at Pu’uikena Place, in Hawai’i Loa Ridge.

After receiving a notification around 5:38 p.m., ENV arrived at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

According to ENV, the rocks in the pipe caused an estimated 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater out a manhole.

While ENV crew cleared nearly 450 gallons — some from a nearby storm drain — the rest of the wastewater dissipated into the ground.

ENV said its crew cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the area by 7:08 p.m.