Rock thrown from freeway overpass seriously injures passenger

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A senseless act on the H-1 Freeway has left a Kaneohe man in shock and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries.

They told police that a rock, thrown from the overpass, crashed through their windshield.

The driver says the rock was about 10 inches in diameter and that it easily weighed two pounds. He saw the man as he was about to throw something but the driver told KHON2 that it happened so fast, there was no way to avoid it.

The rock went right through the windshield on the passenger side of his truck where his friend and co-worker was sitting. The driver, who didn’t want to be identified, said his passenger never saw it coming.

“He fractured his collarbone and it looked like the rock was under his skin, it was so swollen. Lucky it didn’t hit his face. It would have been disastrous if it had hit his face,” he said.

They were driving westbound on the H-1 Freeway around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The driver saw the man at the overpass as they were approaching 7th Avenue.

“With his arm cocked back like he was ready to throw something, and next thing I know, something came through my windshield, blew right through my windshield and hit my passenger in his arm and his shoulder,” he said.

He stopped and called the police, and then drove his friend to the hospital. He only saw the suspect for a couple of seconds so he can only give a vague description–an older man wearing a brown and white shirt, carrying a reusable bag.

He’s hoping that there are security cameras nearby that might have recorded the incident. If so, he’d like the owners to turn any footage over to police so they can catch the suspect and prevent another incident.

HPD is investigating the case as first-degree Criminal Property Damage, which is a felony. The driver says that he still can’t make sense of why someone would do this and feels uneasy now about driving by an overpass.

“I’ll be looking. I’ll be checking the overpasses for sure,” he said.

Latest Stories on KHON2