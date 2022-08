HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rock Band Journey is returning to the islands! Rick Bartalini joined Take2 to talk about bringing them back to Hawaii. He also discussed when and how fans can get tickets.

The concert is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

KHON2 viewers can access pre-sale tickets using code KHON at 10 a.m. HST on Friday, Aug. 26.

To purchase your pre-sale tickets by using the code KHON on Ticketmaster, click here.