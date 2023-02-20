HONOLULU (KHON2) — The best students in robotics went head-to-head in the Hawaiʻi VEX VRC Robotics Middle and High School State Championships on Monday, Feb. 20.

Fifty teams consisting of four to seven middle and high school students worked together to build robots.

This year’s challenge was ‘Spin Up’, and each team had two minutes to get their robot to score the most goals by putting foam discs into a net.

“I think, overall, having the three different, like, subsystems, we’ve learned a lot of technical skills. Like, in terms of designing, I’ve learned how to use software in design. In terms of building, we have machine tools that we’re now able to use pretty efficiently. And, he’s probably learned a lot more programming language throughout this experience.” Mia’zadai Navarro

Many students said that robotics helps them work as a team and learn important skills for their future.

“My goal is to become a mechanical or chemical engineer. So, I think robotics has helped a lot in terms of building my technical skills in, like, schools, machining and any software needed. Yeah, I hope to get a degree in what some form or another in engineering,” said Mia’zadai Navarro, a state competitor.

Adria Fung, robotics education specialist with the Hawaii Space Grant Consortium, said this also allows them to learn skills they would need in job environments like working together as a team and strategizing around problems in high stress situations.

She also said, “Through robotics, we found that there’s a lot of network opportunities to kind of open up for the students. So, you get to interact with a lot of professional judges, engineers in the real world; and also, scholarships are available for a lot of the robotics students as well at many different colleges.”

The competition will run from 8 a.m. until 5:15 p.m., and those who win will move onto The Vex Robotics World Championship in Texas.