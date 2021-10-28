Robot security in downtown Honolulu getting lots of attention

HONOLULU(KHON2) — There is a new security guard getting a lot of attention at the Financial Plaza of the Pacific in downtown Honolulu, but it is not what you would think — it is actually a robot and the newest member of Bank of Hawaii’s security force.

It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie — only it is actually real. Currently, the security robot is patrolling the busy area in and around the Bank of Hawaii’s Financial Plaza on Bishop and Merchant streets.

For many people, the robot is a curiosity — attracting lots of odd looks — with some people capturing video and even posing for selfies. But many others, like Nasir Randall, are not quite sure what to make of it.

“It’s a little funny looking. It reminded me of the Wall-E movie on Disney. It’s kind of crazy futuristic.” Nasir Randall

“I’m thinking it looks like the Dalek character from Dr. Who,” said Pitsusha Short, who works nearby. “But this one is a cuter version.”

The robot is called the Knightscope K5, and it has been a part of Bank of Hawaii’s security team for about a month.

“It doesn’t bother me,” Minette Baldes added. “I don’t bother it.”

“We think it’s pretty cool,” explained Patrick McGuirk, Bank of Hawaii’s Chief of General Council. “I think it really fits Bank of Hawaii. We’re a leader in banking technology and innovation, so it’s only natural that we would be leading at the cutting edge of other critical areas of our business — like security.”

The K5 is weatherproof, has a 360-degree view, records high-definition video, is monitored constantly and has sensors to prevent it from running into things. The robot can even talk; unfortunately, it did not talk to KHON2.

Brian Ishikawa, Bank of Hawaii’s Director of Corporate Security, said the robot does have audio capabilities, but it does not necessarily speak on its own.

“It does have some prerecorded speech verbiage that a guard of one of my staff can initiate and say, ‘Hello’ and ‘Good day’ to you,” Ishikawa noted.

Otherwise, the robot will make a quiet, sort of, technological sounding hum.

“It’s like making a sound too; it’s like it’s crazy,” Randall said.

Ishikawa said the security can even speak through the robot.

“If need be, you could also press a button,” Ishikawa explained, “And a guard can engage through that telephone system.”

The robot stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 390 pounds; it is not very intimidating.

“It says security (on it),” Randall said. “I don’t know what it’s really protecting.”

However, Ishikawa disagrees and stated, “The intent of the robot is really to provide a technology tool to enhance our security posture for the bank, essentially make things safer around here.”

Bank of Hawaii is currently using two Knightscope K5s in two downtown locations and said they could add more later.

“This is sort of our review to see whether or not we want to do additional ones in the future,” Ishikawa said. “But for now, I think it’s a good opportunity to explore this type of technology. We’re providing a technology tool to help make our guard staff more effective and efficient.”

Ishikawa also said the Bank of Hawaii has no intent on eliminating guard staff.