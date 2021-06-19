Robert Yu named President and General Manager of Oʻahu Transit Services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The former chief financial officer for HART has been selected to head Oahu Transit Services.

Robert Yu will begin his new job as president and general manager of OTS on July 1.

OTS manages TheBus and TheHandi-van.

Yu had previously spent 26 years at the organization as the senior vice president and deputy general manager, senior vice president of finance and administration, and the chief internal auditor before leaving in 2017 for HART.

Yu fills the position left vacant by Toger Morton, who’s now director of the city’s Department of Transportation Services.