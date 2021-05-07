Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School students paint Makiki Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School students spent the day painting the streets on Thursday, May 6.

The project, which was supported by Blue Zones Project, artist Luke DeKneef and community partners, involved decorating the bulb-outs around a crosswalk fronting the school’s campus.

The artwork depicts the rich connection between mauka and makai through the scattered flora and tones of blue and green, reflecting the beauty and balance the Makiki neighborhood.

Organizers say it is also meant to increase street safety.