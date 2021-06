The news of Robert Kekaula’s passing on Saturday struck a chord with many in the islands and beyond.

Friends, colleagues, mentees and faraway fans all paid their respects on social media and shared fond memories of Kekaula’s larger than life personality and gall.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

#ALOHA to the man that gave me my first job at the age of 19 allowing me to do the only job I ever wanted. Can’t thank you enough. His impact will be felt on this state and this industry for generations to come. Love you Robert. #RIP @RKekaula #RobertKekaula #LEGEND ❤️ @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/KyXWapIj6n — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 19, 2021

Gonna miss this Hawaiian. His impact on Hawaii football may never quite be understood or completely appreciated. His friendship I will forever treasure. https://t.co/T8K4CQgAlh — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) June 19, 2021

I can’t believe it. This is absolutely shocking and saddening. One of the most recognizable figures in all of Hawaii sports media. Had a major impact on all of us. Prayers to his family. https://t.co/htHr3Yt1Cy — Kanoa Leahey (@KanoaLeahey) June 19, 2021

A trailblazer and a warrior, Robert Kekaula's passion for Hawaii and its people – especially his beloved Rainbow Warriors – always shown through in his decades covering the news. His voice was a welcome presence in homes across our state, including my own. Rest in aloha, Robert. pic.twitter.com/LElP7aFWMJ — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) June 20, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that I learned of Robert’s passing – a man with a larger than life personality, abounding talent and pure aloha. He touched many lives with his spirit of aloha. Thank you Robert for your immeasurable contributions to Hawaiʻi. You will be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/rYj3lEBRwi — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) June 20, 2021

RIP Robert Kekaula.



A legend in the college football world.



Hang his Hawaiian shirts in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/kRlwYz4ius — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 19, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kekaula Ohana.



Rest in Aloha, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Member, Robert Kekaula. pic.twitter.com/QAB96JPIDb — Polynesian Football (@PolynesianFBHOF) June 19, 2021

Fellow legendary Hawaii broadcaster Neil Everett on Robert Kekaula’s passing:



“Robert helped raise me, and for that I am forever grateful. I loved that guy.” — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) June 20, 2021

Thoughts & prayers to the Kekaula Ohana. Rob was an ambassador of Hawaii sports and truly lived Aloha! I am extremely grateful for Rob’s advice, wisdom, and friendship from my years as a high school athlete to my coaching career. Rest In Aloha Robert Kekaula 🙏🏼🤙🏼 — Craig K. Stutzmann (@CoachStutzmann) June 19, 2021

Tough day for UH Football. Sending our love and prayers to the Kekaula ‘Ohana. 💚 https://t.co/AtTbB7SVvq — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) June 19, 2021

Our hearts are broken to hear the passing of our beloved brother, Robert Kekaula. Rest in love my brother! Rainbow Warrior 4eva!!! — Ken Niumatalolo (@NAVYCoachKen) June 20, 2021

RIP Robert Kekaula. Probably my favorite call of his. This was an electric 2:30 AM back in 2018. pic.twitter.com/O9iryPSqYK — Mega Bowl Enthusiast (@OmarRashonBorja) June 19, 2021