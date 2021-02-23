Robbery investigation opened after stun gun-involved vehicle theft

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has opened a robbery investigation after a suspect used a stun gun to shock a victim multiple times before driving off in the victim’s vehicle in Waipahu on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

HPD said, the 36-year-old victim was approached by an acquaintance who was brandishing a stun gun device between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the Waipahu area.

The suspect — described as a 37-year-old man — activated the stun gun and shocked the victim multiple times, according to HPD.

The victim lost consciousness due to the incident, officials said, and then observed the suspect driving away in his vehicle upon waking up.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.