Roadwork scheduled in Waikomo Subdivision in Koloa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works announced that roadwork will be conducted in Waikomo Subdivision in Koloa on weekdays, from March 16 through April 2, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Road closures are scheduled from March 23 through 31.

The scope of the work includes asphalt crack filling and seal coating the roadways.

From March 16 through March 20, there will be no road closures during the asphalt crack cleaning and filling phase of work. No parking will be allowed on the road or road shoulders.

From March 23 through March 31, there will be road closures during the seal coating phase of work. No parking will be allowed on the road or road shoulders. No vehicle access on the roadway or grassy shoulders. No vehicle entering or exiting until the seal coat is dry and road reopened. No walking on wet seal coat. The work zone will be coned off to prevent anyone from driving or stepping on wet materials.

From April 1 through April, 2 there will be no road closures during the striping phase of work.

Vehicle parking will not be allowed in the work zone after 7:30 a.m. Please make arrangements to accommodate the necessary road work. Any vehicle left on the street or grassy road shoulders within the work zones after 7:30 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense. Work may be extended pending weather conditions.

For questions regarding this project, visit www.dmkhawaii.com.