KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department said to avoid Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona as many roads are closed due to flooding.

Kuakini Highway is closed between Nakukui Drive and Oni Oni Street.

A detour of traffic for the next several hours is being conducted by HPD.

HPD is asking drivers to proceed with caution and to drive safely.