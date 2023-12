HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city began road work to repair a cracked concrete bus pad on Kapiolani Boulevard Saturday.

The crack is on the intersection of Cooke Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Work will continue through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking is not allowed on Cooke Street, between Kapiolani Boulevard and King Street.

Officials are alerting drivers in the area to expect delays.