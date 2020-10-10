Road tests moving from Kapalama Driver Licensing Center to Sheridan Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, Oct. 12, road tests at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center on Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi are being held at the Sheridan Community Park in Makiki.

The reason it is moving is to alleviate traffic as there is construction in the area due to the rail.

Only road tests for a driver license will move to the new Sheridan Park Road Test Office.

The Sheridan Park office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will also be open on Saturdays.

The city says road tests will be given here for a few years.

Written tests and other driver license and state identification card services will still be at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center.

The city has adopted new health and safety measures for road tests.

You must wear a facial covering; answer a health-screening questionnaire; do a temperature check; keep the air conditioner off and windows rolled down during the road test, as well as show up no later than 15 minutes before an appointment.

For more information, visit honolulu.gov/csd.

