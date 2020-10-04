Road rage escalates to shooting in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are looking for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Wahiawa on Saturday morning, Oct. 3.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the unidentified male suspect pointed a handgun to a 26-year-old man. The suspect then fired a round into the man’s vehicle and fled from the scene. This happened just after 5 a.m.
The man was not injured.
Police will continue to investigate the incident.
