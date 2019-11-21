Road rage ends with a 22-year-old arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 22-year old man is custody for using a knife in terroristic threatening case.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the McCully area.

That’s when the suspect got into a traffic accident with a 60-year old man.

They got into an argument, and that’s when the suspect damaged the victim’s car then brandished a knife and entered the victim’s vehicle and threatened him.

The suspect took off, but was later arrested.

He was also arrested for a drug offense after police discovered marijuana on him.

Charges are pending.