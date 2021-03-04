Road closures scheduled for repair work in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A number of roads in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are scheduled for roadside vegetation management and pavement preservation work this month.

Road closures for repair work will affect Mauna Loa Road, Hilina Pali Road, the Kīpukapuaulu turnabout, Nāmakanipaio Campground and Cabin Access Roads.

Mauna Loa Road will be closed past the gate at Kīpukapuaulu beginning Thursday, March 4, through March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. No vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians are allowed during work hours; however, bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to access the road after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. The road will remain closed to vehicles.

Hilina Pali Road will be closed past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout from March 16 to April 19, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The same rules apply: no vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians may access the road during work hours. The road will be open to bicyclists and pedestrians after 4 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

Kīpukapuaulu Turnabout will have single-lane closures with no restrictions on access on Monday, March 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nāmakanipaio Campground and Cabin Access Roads will also have single-land closures with no additional restrictions on access on March 30 and 31 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, backcountry access to Mauna Loa summit and areas in the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea will be rerouted. All existing backcountry permits will be honored.

For more information, contact the Backcountry Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 808-985-6178 or email havo_backcountry@nps.gov.