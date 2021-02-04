Road closures scheduled for multiple sections of Kōloa Road

KŌLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Multiple sections of Kōloa Road and Maluhia Road are expected to be closed from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, announced the Department of Public Works and Goodfellow Bros. LLC.

The closures are part of a shoulder construction and pavement work project to improve the area. Crews will be on scene from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Given the intensity of the work on Kōloa Road, Westbound traffic on Kōloa Road will be detoured through Piko Road. Only eastbound traffic will be allowed on Kōloa Road, between Piko Road to Kaumuali‘i Highway.

Eastbound motorists from the West Side, Kalāheo or Lāwa‘i are encouraged to take Kaumuali‘i Highway to Maluhia Road to access Kōloa and Po‘ipū.

In addition, striping work is scheduled on Maluhia Road under a single-lane closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPS reminds motorists that Ōma‘o Road is a narrow residential road that is not intended to be used as a detour route and not designed for high volumes of traffic or truck traffic. Through trucks will be prohibited on Ōma‘o Road for the duration of the project, says the department.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Tristan Gonzales at 462-8057 or Ryan Moura at 298-2431

Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists.

Dates and times are subject to change depending on weather and other factors.