Road closures scheduled for Mala Street, ʻŌpaekaʻa Road and Kaholalele Road from Oct. 2 to 4

The public is advised that portions of Mala Street, ʻŌpaekaʻa Road, and Kaholalele Road will be closed to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road reconstruction and resurfacing work, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Oct. 2 to 4, weather permitting.

The construction schedule will be as follows:

Both lanes of Mala Street will be closed between Kuamo‘o Road and Ahakea Street on Oct. 2. Motorists can access the subdivision via Ohe Street.

One lane of ʻŌpaekaʻa Road will be closed between Kamalu Road and Puʻuopae Road on Oct. 3. The remaining open lane will accommodate alternating traffic in both directions with flaggers positioned at the ends of the closures.

One lane of Kaholalele Road will be closed between Kamalu Road and Holopono Place on Oct. 4. The remaining open lane will accommodate alternating traffic in both directions with flaggers positioned at the ends of the closures.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Lingaton at 808-651-3478 or Bryson Vivas at 808-561-3700 of Maui Kupono Builders or the County of Kaua‘i Roads Division at 241-4847.