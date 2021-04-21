Road closures scheduled along Waiale Road to begin in May

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Portions of Waiale Road in Wailuku are scheduled to be closed starting in May as the Department of Public Works Highways Division works to repair and resurface the road.

On Saturday, May 1, Waiale Road will be closed south of Kaohu Street to Waiinu Road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waiale will also be shut down north of Kaohu Street in the vicinity of Norman’s Mortuary to the Wailuku Bridge at beginning of Lower Main Street on May 15. The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to proceed cautiously, heed all warning signs, slow down near work zones and remain aware of traffic control personnel, road workers, and construction equipment. Drivers should expect delays or avoid work areas, if possible.