HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the Waipahu area on March 15, around 9 p.m.

The incident prompted the closure of Paiwa Street in both directions between Nalii and Kahuailani Streets.

It is unclear what caused the accident. As for the status condition of those involved in the accident, there has been no word from authorities.

This post will be updated when more information is made available.