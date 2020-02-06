Road closures lifted after firefighters responded to a fire on Piikoi and Kinau

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Firefighters responded to a fire at an address near Piikoi Street on February 5.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, road closures were prompted which closed down two lanes of Piikoi Street by Kinau Street.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries or to what caused the fire.

We will update this post when more information is made available.


