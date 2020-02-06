Road closures lifted after firefighters responded to a fire on Piikoi and Kinau

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Firefighters responded to a fire at an address near Piikoi Street on February 5.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, road closures were prompted which closed down two lanes of Piikoi Street by Kinau Street.
So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries or to what caused the fire.
We will update this post when more information is made available.
- After soaking Kauai and Oahu, heavy rain spreading to Maui County and The Big Island Thursday
- Capobianco appeals, Scott family to see remains for the first time since Carly “Charli” Scott’s disappearance
- New Safe Exchange Zone on Kauai includes 24-hour video surveillance
- New proposal to send out alert for missing seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia
- CrimeStoppers: Double-murder in Waianae, Kapahulu home burglary, car part theft