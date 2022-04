HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are road closures in Waikiki because of the March of Dimes walk at Kapiolani Park on Saturday, March 23.

The 52nd March for Babies started around 8 a.m.

There are no left turns onto Kapahulu Avenue.

The road closure started around 7:30 a.m.

The east bound lanes on Paki and Monsarrat avenues are also closed.

Roads are expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.